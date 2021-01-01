'I will get better with time' - Tau after making his Premier League debut against Manchester City

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star finally tasted English top-flight league football

& Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau has urged his team to grow from Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat against , as he also asked for time to improve at his new club.

The international finally made his Premier League debut, lasting 68 minutes against City, following two and a half seasons after signing for Brighton before being sent to Belgian clubs for loan stints.

But less than a week after he was recalled from as the Seagulls needed new blood in their bid to avoid relegation, Tau featured in their third-round match against Newport Country last Sunday.

Brighton have gone nine straight matches without tasting victory but Tau believes it is just a matter of time before they start winning games and also before he unleashes his best.

“It was a difficult game, but we did our best. We tried to create chances, but it was difficult to do that. We have to grow from this,” Tau told the Brighton website .

“We want to try and create more chances to score – you want those big chances in games, but we didn't make many of them against Manchester City. We can take positives out of this though and try and do better on Saturday.

“It was a good game, we did well and it can only get better, it will only be a matter of time before we starting getting those wins. I need to adjust to the team and the league. With time I will get better as I understand the way the coach wants me to play more.”

Brighton manager Graham Potter was impressed by the former star, admitting he witnessed some flashes of brilliance from the player.

He stated that with the Seagulls on the back foot while under pressure from City, Tau was limited from exhibiting his best football.

“I think you got glimpses. Again it’s a tough game for a forward because you end up spending a lot of the game defending‚ because you have to defend as a team‚” said Potter as per Times Live .

“So that takes away a bit of the attacking quality that he has. But at the same time, I thought there were glimpses of what he can do. And he’ll get better the longer he’s with us. He’s not been with us more than a week yet. So he’s got plenty of time‚ and we need to help him.”