I will do everything possible to help Horoya win, Daouda Camara warns Orlando Pirates

The reigning Guinean champions are looking to end Bucs' unbeaten run in the competition

Horoya AC attacking midfielder Daouda Camara says he will ensure that his side secures a win over Orlando Pirates on Friday.

The two teams are set to lock horns in the 2018/19 Caf Champions League Group B match at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

"Every player likes to play such [Champions League] games, but unfortunately I was injured on match-day one, which is why I did not play against Esperance," Camara told the club's official website.

Horoya began their Group B campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tunisian giants Esperance at home, while Pirates held Zimbabwean side FC Platinum to a 0-0 draw in Bulawayo.

The 21-year-old player, who is a former Guinea under-20 international, is now looking to inspire Horoya to their maiden victory in the group stage.

"I am very happy to be back in the group. I will fight hard to give the maximum of myself against Orlando Pirates," he continued.

Camara has committed to giving his all to beat the Buccaneers, who are undefeated in their last 10 home matches in the Champions League.

"That's why I promise to do everything possible to help this club to take the three points for the first time in South Africa," he concluded.

Bucs' last home defeat in Africa's most prestigious club competition was against Angolan side Recreativo do Libolo in February 2012.

On the other hand, Horoya held Pirates' Premier Soccer League (PSL) rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in their last match in South Africa five months ago.