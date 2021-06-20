‘I will deliver 100 percent’ - Ashimeru after signing for RSC Anderlecht from Red Bull Salzburg

The 23-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Jupiler Pro League side after excelling on a six month loan from Salzburg

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has promised to "deliver 100 percent" after inking a permanent deal with Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht.

The youngster penned a four-year deal with the Mauves, having initially joined them on a six-month loan deal in January.

He transferred to the Belgian club in search of more playing time after struggling to hold down a regular playing position at Red Bull Salzburg, the club he joined four years ago.

The 23-year-old has taken to his social media pages to express his delight at making the transfer permanent and promised to give his best to the Purple and White in the new season.

“I knew I wanted a stay immediately I stepped foot here and R.S.C Anderlecht have made this possible,” Ashimeru posted on his Instagram page after sealing the deal.

“I am very thankful to the top hierarchy through to the fans for all the support and I promise to protect and fight for the badge all through, together with my colleagues.

"I’m home and I will deliver 100%. RSC Anderlecht.”

During his half-season loan at Anderlecht, Ashimeru made 11 appearances in the Belgian First Division A, starting in nine of the games and scoring once.

Ashimeru joined Salzburg from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2017 and he was immediately sent out on loan to Austrian club Austria Lustenau, where he made 11 appearances, starting 10 of the games and scoring once, before later moving on to Wolfsberger and Swiss fold St. Gallen.

In the Austrian elite division, he featured 15 times, started 14 of the matches, and found the back of the net twice but in the 2018-19 season, Ashimeru moved St. Gallen where he played 34 times in the Swiss top-flight, made the first XI on 31 occasions, and registered four goals.

Article continues below

He was recalled to Salzburg for the 2019-20 season, where he played 20 league matches for the side, involving 15 starts and two goals.

Owing to limited outings during the first half of the 2020-21 term, he was loaned to Anderlecht for the second half of the term.

Next season, the midfielder will hope to make an impression on Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a recall for national duty after being snubbed from the most recent squad for friendly matches against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.