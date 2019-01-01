Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp will continue to scout opponents

The German coach has dismissed talk that he is continuously spying on Sundowns

coach Ernst Middendorp says no one will stop him from gathering information about his opponents by attending matches at stadiums.

The Amakhosi mentor has revealed that he will be at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday to watch the Telkom Knockout quarter-final match between and .

He, however, added that he will not be concerned with Sundowns but Chippa, who Chiefs meet in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match next Wednesday.

“I will be there to watch Chippa United because they will be our next opponent,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

His spat with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in recent weeks has led to a notion that he has been spying on the Brazilians.

An undeterred Middendorp poured cold water on this talk, saying that nothing will stop him from scouting any opponent.

“You can’t fully trust the TV production of SuperSport or SABC because the camera limits your view of the other players and movements,” he added.

“I will continue to watch the games live whether someone likes it or not.”

For now, the German will have to worry about , who Chiefs meet in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final showdown on Saturday.