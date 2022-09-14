'I will be back with violence!' - Ibrahimovic rules out retirement as Milan star insists he 'won't give up' on injury recovery

Injured AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that he will be back "with violence" while dismissing retirement talk.

Ibrahimovic turns 41 in October

Underwent ACL surgery in May

Tipped to return in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Ibrahimovic, who will turn 41 in October, had to undergo surgery on a anterior cruciate ligament injury in May and is not expected to be back on the pitch until the new year. The fitness blow sparked fresh claims that the striker is set to hang up his boots, but he has now come out to set the record straight

WHAT THEY SAID: "You will surely see it. When I come back, I will be heard, you can count on it. I will do it with violence," Ibrahimovic told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I'm not going to retire, I'm coming back and I won't give up."

The Rossoneri veteran added: "If I see a player stronger than me, I'll stop. But I haven't seen him yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic was a key figure in the Milan dressing room in 2021-22, despite not being a regular starter, as he scored eight league goals to help Stefano Pioli's side to their first Serie A crown in 11 years. Despite his injury woes, Milan handed him a new one-year contract in July.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Milan are currently preparing for their next Champions League group stage fixture against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.