I wasn't ready to retire but AmaZulu coach said I was too old - Nomvethe

The veteran attacker reveals he wants to play until he's 45 or even 50 years old and says he didn't come out of retirement because he's broke

Former and striker Siyabonga Nomvethe is disappointed that never got back to him regarding a role they promised him soon after his retirement at the end of last season.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old came out of retirement to sign a six-month deal with NFD side Uthongathi FC.

"I was waiting for something from AmaZulu after I had retired, but it didn't come. So, I had to go back and play and these guys, Uthongathi, seriously wanted me," Nomvethe said in an interview with SAFM.

"AmaZulu promised me something and it never happened. When I finished there, I was expecting to be working but nothing has happened since [my retirement]. I spent six months sitting at home, sleeping, waking up, taking the kids to school.

"When you are sitting at home you end up thinking too much. When Uthongathi wanted me, I even said, 'guys, let's wait because I'm waiting for a job at AmaZulu but it didn't come.

"I've got to say I'm disappointed that I didn't get the job I was promised at AmaZulu but I have no hard feelings. I respect the club, it's a big institution, but I thought I would be working at the club by now."

Nomvethe said he wasn't ready to retire, hinting he was forced to call it quits because then-coach Cavin Johnson sidelined him in his final season due to his age.

"Sometimes at AmaZulu, the coach was the one who said, 'this one is too old' but I wasn't ready to retire," he added.

"If you look at the games I played at AmaZulu... five games last season. I came off the bench and scored twice, but my last game I only got 30 seconds against Arrows."

The KwaMashu-born attacker rubbished suggestions that he returned to football because he was broke.

He added that he would like to play at the highest level until he's 45 years old or even 50 if his body allows him to.

"I hear people say I'm out of money and that's why I'm coming back but that's not the case," he continued.

"I mean I have a house in Umhlanga and I have another one in Joburg. I actually drive a Tazz even though I have a Golf 6.

"I can buy an expensive car but that's not important to me - what's important is to look after my family, my wife and pay school fees.

"I want to play until I’m 45 and if I feel good then I will play until I’m 50."