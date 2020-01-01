‘I was unhappy, pressed at Simba SC before I quit’ - Yanga SC’s Mazingiza

The football executive reveals circumstances that surrounded his life at Wekundu Wa Msimbazi before he left for Timu Ya Wannanchi

Senzo Mazingiza has revealed issues pressed him at Simba SC before he decided to leave and join Yanga SC.

The South African was confirmed at Yanga on Thursday after serving less than a year as Simba’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The administrator also said he was forced to leave Wekundu wa Msimbazi because he was not happy at all.

More teams

“There were issues that pressed me and finally forced me to make the decision that I did. If you are not happy, the best decision will always be to leave,” Mazingiza told Mwanaspoti.

“I did not leave a bitter man and that is why I wished them all the best. What I can say for now is that the fans should forgive me because of what happened as that is part of life.

“Football to me is a critical part of my life and it is what is making my life go on."

On Thursday, Simba’s chair Mohamed Dewji claimed Mazingiza left after he failed to meet the targets he was given especially on matters of revenue generation.

“I did not expect to hear that,” Mazingiza added. “But again I don't want a poor relation to developing between me and my previous employers as that is not good at all.

“The last report I tabled shows that indeed I did meet my targets. I did what was in the budget with the available funds and we generated revenue. The report will show him [Dewji] the truth.

“It is always not easy to join a club and right away to start generating revenue. There must be a good foundation and a proper infrastructure in order to ensure revenue generation.

“Such an initiative will always yield results in the next season but unfortunately, I will not be there.”

In an interview with Wasafi Radio, Dewji stated categorically that Mazingiza ran before his report was discussed.

“Our main priority has always been to cut costs but at the same time make sure the revenue goes up. When we have Simba Day, we know its revenue as well as revenue from SportPesa sponsorship,” Dewji said.

Article continues below

“We also know how much the Mohamed Enterprise sponsorship's revenue is and above that any office is always tasked to bring a report indicating revenue has gone up.

“Before we convened a meeting to discuss him [Mazingiza] and his report, he saw there was a problem that was coming and it was a huge one. So, some are saying he has left with critical files and secrets but we have no problem.”

Simba are expected to announce the new occupant of the CEO’s office soon.