I was promoted to Orlando Pirates first team at wrong time - admits Mahlonoko

The Bucs youngster speaks out about his failure to command a regular spot in the Soweto giants' first team

starlet Augustine Mahlonoko has revealed his shortcomings after gaining promotion to the first team, saying he lost focus and allowed fame to get the best of him.

The 18-year-old midfielder was promoted to the first team last season, but he is now plying his trade for Pirates' feeder team, Pele-Pele in the ABC Motsepe League.

Born in Sebokeng, the midfielder was included in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2018: 60 of the best young talents in the world’ last year and became the club’s youngest player to make a debut in the Premier Soccer League ( ) era at the age of 16.

“I think they promoted the right player but at the wrong time, because back then I was in Grade 11. So, I had to choose between football and education and the thing is, I always dreamt of playing for Orlando Pirates, it was my dream. So when the chance came, I had to choose between school and football,” Mahlonoko told Phakaaathi.

“I lost a lot of focus in terms of fame, these things happen. But I still hope that I can go back to the first team and rectify my mistakes – everything I did and be a regular player there.”

The former Pirates reserve team captain impressed the senior technical team during the development side’s ProjectX tour in , but he failed to make his mark after appearing as a substitute against in the previous term at the age of 16 years and 352 days.

“I was (16-years-old) and everyone will come up to me and tell me that they saw me on TV when I was at school. So, in my head, I was like ‘I made it’ and forgot to work hard,” he added.

“I concentrated more on fame than putting in the work. Overall, I can just say that I didn’t give my best and I know that I am a quality player, I can say that I was just being arrogant.”

Article continues below

Looking at his overall statistics, the skillful midfielder made three appearances from the bench in the league for Bucs against Highlands Park, Bloemfontein and Black last season.

Moreover, Mahlonoko was on the bench on two occasions against Phunya Sele Sele at home and before he was demoted to the ABC Motsepe Division.