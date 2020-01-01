'I was nowhere in my career' - Mamelodi Sundowns striker Erasmus on struggles abroad

The Port Elizabeth-born attacker feels his football is back to where he wanted it after the challenges he experienced in 2017

Newly-signed striker Kermit Erasmus has opened up about the challenges he faced three years ago.

Soon after his unveiling as a Sundowns player, the 30-year-old said his career was nowhere as he battled for game time at , and ended up being loaned out to Ligue 2 outfit Lens.

Erasmus moved around a lot in Europe as he tried to find a suitable club where he could settle, but it wasn't to be as he eventually returned to the .

However, Erasmus stated those are some of the things that made him stronger as an individual, more so because he kept working hard and believing in himself.

"Three years ago I was nowhere in my career. It was a mental challenge that made me stronger as [a] person. I just kept grinding, had a lot going on but kept working and believing in myself," tweeted Erasmus

"Don’t let this go to over your head!"

3 years ago I was nowhere in my career, it was a mental challenge that made me stronger as person.I just kept grinding, had alot goin on but kept working and Believing in Myself . Don’t let this go to over your head!!!!#KeepGrinding #KeepBelieving #Grateful #Blessed #Romeo — Kermit Romeo Erasmus (@Erasmus_95) October 5, 2020

The marksman's tweet appears to be an appreciation post to what he has achieved in his career, including a big move to the Brazilians.

He is also back in the Bafana Bafana fold after being overlooked for quite some time, including last year when the national team took part at the .

Erasmus has been in scintillating form since his return from Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Setubal.

Last season, the speedy attacker scored 13 goals across all competitions for and his superb form caught the eye of Sundowns, who moved swiftly to secure his services in an attempt to reinforce their striking department.

Sundowns arguably boast the best squad in the PSL but they have already signed over 10 new players, including Erasmus.

This is the second big PSL club Erasmus will be playing for after turning out for .

He spent three successful years at Mayfair, and was instrumental in the club reaching the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2015.

Erasmus then attracted interest from Rennes, who signed outright from the Buccaneers, but the striker struggled to adapt and he was eventually released.