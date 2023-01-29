'I was not lying' - Riveiro insists Orlando Pirates problem never concern after Marumo Gallants win

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro insisted he was never worried about his side's scoring problem following Saturday's win over Marumo Gallants.

Bucs have now scored 10 goals in their last four games

Riveiro insisted he was concerned by their scoring woes

Spanish tactician was also pleased with his defence display

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers maintained their good form in front of goal by scoring twice in their 2-0 win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a PSL match played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The Soweto giants have now scored 10 goals in their last four matches and this has coincided with the appointment of Scott Chickelday as the club's strikers coach.

Riveiro was pleased with all the departments of the pitch after the game against Gallants, especially the defence and he also stated that he was never concerned by Bucs' scoring woes prior to Chickelday's arrival at the club.

WHAT DID RIVEIRO SAY?: "The team looks very solid, the midfield cannot be solid without the help of the back-four, they cannot be solid if the forwards are not coming and helping, so this is a collective sport," Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

"We have at this moment many players in a very good form, in a very good moment, which is very good for the team, the competition during the week is tough and if you want to be on the field you really have to deserve it.

"I was not lying, I was not worried. I was upset, disappointed sometimes. We tried to make sure during the week that we help the players to arrive in the game in a better position where they can fight for the victory," he said.

"We do it every week, we try to make sure we create more chances than the opponent, it's not always possible but that's the idea.

"Then our capacity to execute in the last third, which is the most difficult thing in this sport, was not the best sometimes but we didn't stop, we started again.

"We continue trusting and now we're collecting more goals and obviously more points as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are now the third-highest scoring team among the top eight sides on the PSL standings with 19 goals from 18 matches.

Only third-placed SuperSport United (21) and run-away log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns (38) have scored more goals than the Buccaneers.

While Monnapule Saleng has rediscovered his scoring touch having netted in two of his last three matches and he is Bucs' top scorer with four goals in the league.

The Bafana Bafana winger has also scored seven goals across all competitions - the most for any Pirates player this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The four-time PSL champions are scheduled to play host to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on February 4.

The Buccaneers have failed to score at home in their last three competitive matches against Masandawana and they will be desperate to end this unwanted run.