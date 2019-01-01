I was looking forward to Europe but now I'm still at Orlando Pirates - Lorch

The reigning 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Season is currently a pale shadow of the player who swept the South African football scene away last season

attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has expressed concern over his struggle for form at club level but has vowed to get back to his best.

The attacking midfielder is yet to score or make an assist in six league appearances for Pirates who are also struggling and lying in mid-table in the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

Lorch's poor form comes on the backdrop of him taking the South African football landscape by storm last term when he was named PSL Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season.

His struggle for form also comes fresh after he was a national hero in July when his goal was the decider in ’s 1-0 win over hosts that sent Bafana Bafana into the quarter-finals of the .

The 26-year-old's slow start to the season in Pirates colours has left him a disappointed man.

“Obviously I’m not happy because I have not scored and I haven’t made an assist. But I’ll get better. I just need to work hard and my confidence will get better and I’ll come back again,” Lorch was quoted as saying by Independent Media.

Despite his slow start to the season, Lorch has managed to hold on to his Bafana spot as he started in Sunday’s Nelson Mandela Challenge 2-1 win over Mali in Port Elizabeth.

On top of being frustrated by his struggle for form at Pirates, the midfielder has expressed disappointment at failing to secure a move to Europe in July.

The Bucs man was largely tipped to sign for a European club after a sterling 2018/19 personal season but has not yet lost hope of an overseas move.

Article continues below

“The failure to move affected me. I have to be honest because I was looking forward to playing overseas with the best players but obviously it didn’t happen and I have to focus on my team,” he said.

“I still believe that it will happen. I just have to work hard and score goals for the team in the coming matches just like I did last season.”

He had been linked with French sides and as well as Belgian second Division side Union Saint-Gilloise where his Bafana teammate Percy Tau had spent a season on loan.