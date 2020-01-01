I wanted to go back to Kaizer Chiefs but Motaung didn't answer my call - Makola

The veteran midfielder had a chance to go back to Amakhosi but he couldn't get hold of the club in time

midfielder Mpho Makola has recalled how he ended up at and not .

In 2012, Makola joined the Buccaneers from , and he admits he was also wanted by Amakhosi; the team he played for during his youth days.

Makola said he wanted to go back to Chiefs from Free State Stars but Bobby Motaung didn't answer his call on the day he was supposed to meet the Amakhosi football manager.

He was then called in by Pirates at Mayfair and when Motaung returned his call, he couldn't answer as he was already in discussion with management.

And looking back, Makola feels Motaung's failure to answer his phone was a blessing in disguise.

"I grew up at Chiefs. A part of me wanted to go back to Chiefs," Makola told Far Post.

"On the day I was supposed to meet Bobby, he didn’t pick up the phone. When he tried calling me later, I was now at Mayfair (Orlando Pirates office) and I didn’t pick up the phone. It was a blessing in disguise that Bobby didn’t answer," he recalled.

Makola would go and spend seven seasons with the Sea Robbers, and he doesn't regret that he failed to rejoin his boyhood club Amakhosi.

"I don’t have any regrets at all. It’d have been something beautiful to return to Chiefs but I guess it was God’s way. I had the best seven seasons of my career at Pirates," he added.

The Alexandra-born midfielder was instrumental in Pirates reaching two continental finals - the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

In July 2019, Makola was released by Pirates after losing his place in the team the season before.

He was signed by Cape Town City and remains one of the integral players of their squad despite being 34 years of age.

In June this year, Cape Town City handed Makola a new one-year deal after doing his best for the club since the arrival of Jan Olde Riekerink last year.

The coach who was influential in City signing Makola was Benni McCarthy but he was sacked a few months into the player's contract.