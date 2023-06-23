'I wanted Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League final, not Wydad Casablanca' - Al Ahly captain El Shenawy

Al Ahly captain Mohammed El Shenawy led the side to the Caf Champions League title against Wydad Casablanca, but he wanted a different opponent.

  • Sundowns thumped Al Ahly 5-2 in group stages
  • Al Ahly went on to win the Caf Champions League
  • Masandawana failed to get the better of Wydad

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns usually cross paths in the Caf Champions League and in the previous campaign, Downs faced the Red Devils twice in the group stages. Sundowns demolished the Egyptian giants 5-2 in March.

There was an opportunity for the sides to renew their rivalry in last season's final, but Downs failed to get the better of Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

Ahly skipper Mohammed El Shenawy — who led the side to an 11th title this month — would've chosen to play Sundowns in the final as they have a score to settle.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The 5-2 defeat was a big shock for us, and after the match, we felt distressed. The next day, Koller shook hands with all the players, including myself, and we talked about the need to forget what happened and focus on the Coton Sport match as long as there is a chance to qualify," said El Shenawy, as per KingFut.

"The match was a turning point because we were doing well, but it caused a significant awakening for us and as El-Shenawy, I wanted Sundowns. For me, I wanted to face them again. Whether it was Wydad or Sundowns, either match would have been a redemption," the veteran goalkeeper added.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Percy Tau, Aubrey ModibaBackpagePixMohammed El Shennawy, Cassius MailulaBackpagePix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahly went on to claim their third title in four seasons, effectively extending their record to 11 titles.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are still in search of their third appearance in the final as they made a maiden appearance in 2001 where they lost to Ahly before winning the title in 2016 against Zamalek.

WHAT'S NEXT: In August, Ahly will take on Algerian side USM Alger in the Caf Super Cup and will go on to represent the continent in the Fifa Club World Cup.

