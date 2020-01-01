I want to win trophies like Orlando Pirates legend Lekgwathi - Chabalala

The Limpopo-born player has also set his sights on winning this season's Nedbank Cup with Siwelele

Bloemfontein defender Justice Chabalala is keen to win silverware with his parent club, .

The 28-year-old player's loan deal at Celtic was recently extended by two months following an agreement between the two clubs with the current season expected to resume soon.

Chabalala wants to emulate Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi, who won eight major trophies during his 14-year spell with the Soweto giants before he retired at the age of 40 in 2016.

“I want to reach greater heights in my career like Lekgwathi. I want to win trophies like he did at Pirates. He was always disciplined on and off the pitch leading by example, that is why he had a successful career," Chabalala told Daily Sun.

“I haven’t reached my peak because I don’t even have a trophy, except for the Black Label Cup. I hope to win the Nedbank Cup [Celtic beat TS to reach the semi-final stage]. I haven’t done anything in my career that’s why I am so hungry.”

The towering centre back joined Siwelele from Bucs midway through the current campaign and he helped the Free State giants reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and the competition is expected to be completed when the season resumes.

Chabalala admitted that he is unsure whether he will return to Pirates or stay at Celtic at the end of the current campaign having enjoyed regular game time at Siwelele, before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

“To be honest I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season. I still have another year on my contract with Pirates. But I am happy that I am getting more game time at Celtic. I deserve this chance since I have always worked hard," he added.

"Whatever decision Pirates take I don’t have a problem as long as I will enjoy playing football. I am enjoying myself at the moment as we have players like Lucky Baloyi and Jackson Mabokgwane who also played with me at Pirates.”

The former player feels that the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic might kill Siwelele’s momentum when the season resumes.

“We had good form before the season was stopped. But we can’t do anything to restore it, except to double our efforts when we resume the season," he said.

"We are not used to playing without our fans, but we can’t do anything about it except to got out there and make them proud.”

Celtic are placed ninth on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings - three points behind eighth-placed .