I want to remind people who I am - Former Orlando Pirates winger Mokoena

The former Bafana Bafana international is hoping to become a coach after retiring from professional football

Swallows FC captain Lebohang Mokoena has a point to prove in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The experienced winger led the Dube Birds to the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title and the team secured automatic promotion to the top-flight.

Prior to that, Mokoena saw his career decline in the past few years and he spent the last two seasons in the NFD.

The 33-year-old, who was one of the best attackers in the PSL during his days with and , revealed he considered retiring from professional football.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the PSL again, having spent a lot of time in the second division,” Mokoena told Daily Sun.

“This is an opportunity to remind people who I am and what I’m capable to do. Obviously, I’m no longer the Lebo they remember. I’m a more experienced player now and I offer much more to the team."

Mokoena joined NFD side Maccabi FC after leaving Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 season after the Mother City side was relegated from the PSL.

Maccabi's NFD status was purchased by then-ABC Motsepe League outfit Swallows ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and the club was renamed Swallows FC.

The man nicknamed Cheeseboy was then appointed team captain and he is grateful to his wife and Swallows coach Brandon Trutter.

"I’m glad I have the people around me that I have who convinced me to keep playing and that I still had a lot to offer the game," he added.

“My wife is a God-fearing woman and our faith is the reason why I’m here. The coach also sat me down and gave me a lot of confidence.”

Mokoena missed just one of Swallows' 30 league matches and he hit the back of the net four times in the process.

The former international also disclosed he is already working on his coaching qualifications as he is keen to keep contributing to the game beyond his playing days.

“I’m attending a few coaching clinics and I have some projects working with young players. I really want to stay in football,” he concluded.