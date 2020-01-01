'I want to play until I'm 50' - Kaizer Chiefs keeper Khune changes tune after El-Hadary record

The 33-year-old is motivated by the Egyptian shot-stopper's endurance in the game and he has vowed to keeping going for another 17 years

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has paid tribute to great and captain Essam El-Hadary who retired at the age of 47.

El-Hadary retired from professional football on Thursday to close the curtains on a successful 27-year career.

According to the 47-year-old, there is no better goalkeeper in than him, and he said there was nothing more to add to his football history.

"Football is my second wife and I have divorced it. I am not returning to play football again, the entire system has errors and club heads attacking each other, and may God be in the help of the players," El-Hadary said in a statement.

"There is nothing to add to my footballing history. There is no goalkeeper in Egypt better than me. I only sat on the bench in 1998 for goalkeeper Nader El-Sayed."

Khune admitted El-Hadary was a living legend who proved age is nothing but a number.

The 33-year-old Amakhosi shot-stopper said he now wants to beat El-Hadary's record and play until he's 50 years old.

"Retiring at the age of 47. You are a living legend that shows that age is just a number. You ran a great race El-Hadary, you inspired a lot of goalkeepers to continue playing at the highest level. Happy retirement. I wanna play until I'm 50," wrote Khune on his Twitter account.

In 2018, Khune revealed he wanted to play until he was 40 but he appears to be motivated by El-Hadary.

Khune has been a professional football player for 16 years since his promotion from the Amakhosi development ranks in 2004.

However, he only made his debut in 2007 against Jomo Cosmos under the stewardship of Muhsin Ertugral.

Since then, the international has featured for the Glamour Boys for 13 consecutive seasons - this is despite suffering long-term injuries along the way.

Last season's long-term injury saw Khune lose his No.1 spot to international and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

In South Africa, only Moeeneb Josephs is the longest-serving goalkeeper who has been playing at the highest level for 23 years since making his debut for Cape Town Spurs in 1997.

Another goalkeeping record is held by Andre Arendse who is the oldest to play in the at 45 years of age, 10 months and four days in a league encounter away to AmaTuks in May 2013.