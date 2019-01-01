I want to help bring trophies at SuperSport United – Mbule

The 21-year-old Amatsantsantsa midfielder has revealed his ambitions after starting the current season on a high note

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule wants to keep developing his game despite making a bright start in the current 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Mbule has been instrumental so far this season but he has challenged himself to do more for coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops.

Although he has delivered some dominating performances in the heart of the park, Tembo has urged the youngster to find the back of the net more regularly.

“I’m happy with the way my season has started but I think I can still do more,” Mbule told the DailySun.

“I don’t’ think you have seen the best of Sipho Mbule just yet, there is a lot more to come.

“I just need to score more goals and create more chances. I have been working hard on my final product, if I can do it more often at training then it will be easy for me to do it during the matches."

On his personal ambitions, the 21-year-old believes Amatsantsantsa are a big team and they have to bring a trophy or two this season, as they are set to meet in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final match.

“As a team, we want to win trophies this season, SuperSport United is a big team that has a history of winning stuff. We want to bring more success to the club this season,” he continued.

“We are now one step away from playing in the MTN8 final so we need to focus on winning the second-leg against Sundowns to give ourselves a chance to win the first trophy of the season.”

As many young South African players leave the PSL to ply their trades overseas, the Free State-born midfielder has revealed he first wants to establish himself in .

“I’m in no rush to go abroad. I think it will come naturally, I’m not putting too much pressure on myself,” he concluded.

In their next game, the Tshwane giants are set to face at home this weekend before meeting the Brazilians in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.