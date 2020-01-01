I want to get back to doing what I love the most - Mamelodi Sundowns' Affonso

The towering striker has indicated he is recovering well having been ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery on his groin injury

centre forward Mauricio Affonso has provided an update regarding his injury.

The 28-year-old player is currently in his home country, where he is recovering after surgery which he underwent last month.

Affonso is missing football with sporting events or competitions having been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This quarantine has made me miss football," Affonso told the club's official website on Thursday.

"I watch a lot of match replays and am in constant contact with the club and my teammates which makes me want to get back sooner.

Affonso, who joined Masandawana from Peruvian giants Alianza Lima last June, is doing his best to stay at home and stay sharp.

“I tend to still wake up relatively early. I then do the prescribed physiotherapy to strengthen the groin and problematic areas," he continued.

“Once I am done with physio I jump onto Netflix or Playstation and I am there for a while, that’s where I link up with Gaston [Sirino] and [Jose] Ali [Meza] and we play Fifa or Fortnite together.”

Affonso has netted six goals in 13 competitive games for Sundowns and he has been in contact with the club's head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“The club, coach and doctors have all been great, I am two months post operation and am recovering well," he added.

"I want to continue doing the rehab work, so that I can get back doing what I love the most, playing football.”

Affonso was ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery on his groin injury in early March 2020.