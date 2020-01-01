I want to coach one of the biggest clubs in the PSL - Ayanda Dlamini

The Usuthu interim coach started his stint with a big victory over Kaizer Chiefs in a statement suggesting he could be the right man for the job

caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini has expressed a “desire” to lead the club on a permanent basis but said he does not undermine Jozef Vukusic who has been placed on special leave.

Following the club’s action on Slovakian Vukusic amid their struggle for Premier Soccer League ( ) survival, Dlamini began his interim tenure on a high by beating PSL leaders 1-0 away at FNB stadium.

Besides the result breathing life in their relegation fight by lifting them from the foot of table, it was also of historical significance as it was the first time for AmaZulu to beat Chiefs in 13 years.

The victory left 35-year-old Dlamini revealing his aspirations after previously serving Usuthu as a player for seven seasons.

“It has been my desire to coach one of the biggest teams in the country after I finished my career as a player and decided to pursue coaching,” said Dlamini as per IOL.

“I won’t lie, it is my desire to coach the club one day. Obviously, I have to respect the current coach until he sorts out all his things with the management.

“It is important that I give him the respect that he deserves but one day, I would love to coach AmaZulu. I believe that one day that dream will come true.

“I wasn’t expecting to be elevated to the first team of a big club like AmaZulu so soon. I must admit that.

“I was shocked when I was told that I’ll be coaching the senior team. I’m learning a lot out of this experience. Whatever I’ll take from this adventure will help build the coach that I want to be in future.”

To convince the club chiefs that he is the right man for the Usuthu job, Dlamini might have to rescue the team from relegation.

“I’m still an interim coach...what is even more important is to save the team from relegation,” Dlamini said.

“AmaZulu are very close to my heart. It will be a highlight for me to save them from relegation, I won’t lie. AmaZulu put bread on my table.”

The Durban outfit is second from bottom with just three points above basement side Black .