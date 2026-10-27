Füllkrug had complained that he was substituted too late after his two penalties against Mainz 05 last week, but Werder coach Daniel Thioune initially rested him in Dortmund. Cedric Itten got his first start instead. The Swiss international had been the only real bright spot for Fortuna Düsseldorf last season as they suffered a disastrous relegation from the second division.

Given his chance, Itten failed to take it. Werder looked toothless without Füllkrug, while BVB raced into a 2-0 lead through Serhou Guirassy (6) and Carney Chukwuemeka (17). They deservedly took a comfortable advantage into the break.

Just under an hour in, Füllkrug finally came on alongside the usually established Mitchell Weiser, Ludovit Reis and Senne Lynen. Julian Ryerson then clumsily pulled Mick Schmetgens to the ground in the penalty area, opening the door for Werder and Füllkrug in this cup tie.

Füllkrug makes a fool of Anton and closes in on club record

From the spot, the 33-year-old coolly pulled one back (65). It was his tenth goal in nine competitive matches, and he has scored in every game since the season opener in Freiburg (1-4). Another goal against TSG Hoffenheim on the next Bundesliga matchday would see him equal a 44-year-old club record held by Rudi Völler, who scored for Werder in seven consecutive Bundesliga matches in the 1982/83 season.

Next matches SVW Bundesliga 10:30 TSG

Füllkrug is currently on six Bundesliga matches in a row and now has eleven goals in nine competitive matches. The impact substitute shocked BVB again, as he had two and a half weeks ago in the 2-2 league draw. This time, he did it with a solo run.

At the centre circle, Füllkrug nutmegged Waldemar Anton, set off towards goal and rifled the ball into the net from 18 metres. The strike left even Sky pundit Fabian Kloß speechless.

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How does Füllkrug score his goals? "I don't know either!"

Asked by Sebastian Hellmann about the move leading up to the 2-2 equaliser, Kloß said: "Unbelievable. I've never seen him score a goal like that. If you smelled him now, all you'd smell is sweat and pure self-confidence. And joy at playing for Werder Bremen."

Since returning to the Weser in the summer after deeply unhappy spells at West Ham United and AC Milan, Füllkrug has been back to his best and is physically fit. Asked how he keeps managing to score, he told Sky after the game: "I don't know either. But that's not what it's about. And that's the key: that it isn't about that."

Füllkrug called the last-second defeat, sealed by a magnificent Marcel Sabitzer free-kick in stoppage time, "very bitter", but added that "it's not the end of the world for us now, either, you have to say that in all honesty". He pointed to the players who had a chance to prove themselves against Dortmund and who are usually more accustomed to the role he played that evening. "We have 26 players in the squad and we said back in the summer that we need every single one of them. And the players earned this chance."

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Why Niclas Füllkrug no longer wants to talk about the national team

At Dortmund's Westfalenstadion, Füllkrug was spared one familiar question on a bittersweet evening. No member of the media asked about a comeback with the Germany national team in November, after he had recently made it emphatically clear that he no longer wanted to discuss it.

"If I've now said 44 times that I don't want to talk about it, it would be cool if we stopped talking about it," he had said after the 2-2 draw against newly promoted Paderborn in mid-October. Last Saturday, appearing on ZDF's current Sportstudio programme, he stressed again: "I'm not playing for a call-up. I'm playing for Werder." Asked about his chances under Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, he replied briefly and bluntly: "I'm simply not interested."