Ralani opens up about stay at Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Bradley Ralani recently shared his mixed feelings about his time at Chloorkop. The skillful dribbler bid farewell to the Tshwane giants when his 18-month contract came to an end at the conclusion of the previous PSL season.

During that season, the 36-year-old had limited opportunities to showcase his talents in the Brazilians' jersey, making just 13 appearances across all competitions, with only two of those as a starter.

However, when he initially joined the club from Cape Town City in the mid-2021/22 season, he enjoyed a more active role, featuring in 15 matches during the second half of the campaign. In an interview with FarPost, Ralani opened up about his stay at Chloorkop.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Every time you’re on the pitch you give it your all. And most of the time, you did exceptionally well and then suddenly you find yourself in the stands," he said.

"My 18 months there, I’d say it was pretty much bittersweet because of everything that happened when I was there. It started very well, it was a good run from when they signed me till the end of that season.

“I was a key player in the league, starting a lot of games, even starting Caf Champions League games. A lot of things were good, even in the Nedbank Cup, I did well and had like three goals," he continued.

"So, all that was really a good start for me at a club like Sundowns. Knowing very well that competition is tough there. But I managed to get there and start rolling.

"It was very good for me, and I was happy to be a league champion. Those were the sweet moments. It was tough because it felt like the wheels were pulling off. It was really tough for a player of my calibre. Finding myself in that situation because I’ve never been in such a situation in my whole career," Ralani added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having played at the highest level for over a decade, Ralani found himself in an unfamiliar position at Downs where he was reduced to a spectator without much explanation from the coaches.

"It’s totally different to a point where you know you’re fit, you know you can play, you know what you can do and you know what you can offer the team but you’re nowhere near playing. And I mean it’s the first time [having this experience] in 12 seasons. It was a big one for me. To a certain extent but also as a person, it makes you feel you have failed and that’s not really how you want to go out as a failure," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The 36-year-old has been without a club since quietly leaving Sundowns when his deal came to an end.

The former Citizens attacker has not hung up his boots yet and being a free agent, he can resurface anywhere and at any time. So far, however, he has not been linked with any team as his camp is holding their cards close to their chest.