Speaking to Mundo Deportivo and RAC 1, both Barca players used the chance to openly back their team-mate as the rightful winner of the most coveted individual prize in world football.

Over recent weeks, Yamal himself had caused a stir by publicly stressing his Ballon d'Or credentials and also aiming subtle digs at Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Lopez has now strengthened Yamal's standing as favourite with the following words: "For me, definitely. I see him every day, he is spectacular and he had an incredible year at Barca."

Lopez also spoke about the challenges of playing for the national team. At the World Cup, Yamal may not have been able to show the best version of himself because of a previous injury, but he still became world champion: "I think he deserves it."

Even so, Lopez also praised Kane's case and said: "Kane is also a great player and will certainly be in the top three. I hope Lamine can win."

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Lamine Yamal had a special shirt tribute planned for Fermin Lopez

Elsewhere, defensive jewel Cubarsi fully backed his colleague's self-confident approach: "I understand that he is campaigning. He deserves it the most and hopefully he wins it."

Beyond that, there is a special bond between Lopez and Yamal, with the two close friends. Lopez had missed the World Cup through injury. Yamal had prepared a special shirt under his kit for a possible goal as a surprise for his mate in one match.

But because the attacking star did not score, the gesture never made it onto the pitch. Lopez only found out afterwards: "The gesture is what counts, because his photographer told me. It is a very nice detail that unfortunately did not happen."

Together on the pitch, both players benefit enormously from each other, Lopez explained: "He is a friend. I try to make it easy for him and use the spaces because he draws many opponents towards him."