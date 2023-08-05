South Africa coach Desiree Ellis has taken a swipe at those who continue not to give her side a chance at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Banyana are in the World Cup Round of 16

They take on the Netherlands

Ellis comments on her team's progression

WHAT HAPPENED? Banyana Banyana edged Italy 3-2 on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16 stage of the tournament. They set up a date with the Netherlands who they meet at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

Before the Italy victory, South Africa came under criticism when they surrendered their leads against Sweden and Argentina.

Ellis has sent a message to those who continue doubting her team ahead of the Netherlands clash.

WHAT WAS SAID: “No one gave us a chance to get out of the group, we are African champions and people still didn't give us a chance,” said Ellis as per Times Live.

“So I think for me, I just took it personally. And that's why I play the way I play. I want to show that we are a team to be reckoned with and that we can compete at the highest level.

“We are a team that know what our strengths and weaknesses are ... we know what we want to do. I think the opponent knows what we want to do and sometimes they can't stop it.

“We've got to bring our 'A' game and we've got to be at the absolute best, because the Dutch have shown during the tournament that they're a top side.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana are one of the three African teams to reach the World Cup knockout phase, joining Nigeria and Morocco.

By getting to that stage, they became the first South African football team to go beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

Going into Sunday's match, they will be pushing to further make history by progressing to the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Ellis and her girls are now waiting to tackle the Netherlands on Sunday in a must-win tie.