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Niklas Süle has opened up about his mental health struggles at Borussia Dortmund on the podcast "After The Final Whistle". Even his mother doubted his future in professional football.

His decision to retire had been taking shape for several years, not just after a late injury. The former Germany international described how he felt during his final two years at Borussia Dortmund, when numerous injuries and a difficult spell on the pitch took their toll.

At the time, his mother gave him a blunt assessment: "I don't think you're compatible with this industry." Süle said he asked her: "What do you mean? Why do you think that?"

The centre-back explained: "Later, I worked a lot on myself and got help because I was in a darker place at the time – but not in my private life. I was driving to the training centre, felt a bit panicky and thought: Hey, something isn't right. I had a panic attack."

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After that, Süle began thinking more seriously about ending his career early. "That was when I really started thinking: Maybe you're no longer compatible with this industry," Süle said.

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By the time Süle made his final appearance, he had already decided to hang up his boots. His penultimate match came at his former youth club in Hoffenheim. He slipped and was injured as the ball struck his hand, prompting a penalty against Borussia Dortmund. Süle was substituted early.

A serious injury was possible, but he soon received the all-clear. Süle now says of those days: "So my decision to end my career did not come because of the game in Hoffenheim, where I almost suffered a third cruciate ligament tear. It came long before that."

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Against Frankfurt, another of his former clubs, Süle made his final appearance in front of the Dortmund home crowd. He came on shortly before the end. "I just needed that one last game and that was it," he said.

Only the day after that final match did Süle realise he had left professional football. He played on Friday evening, then held a private gathering on Saturday.

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Niklas Süle makes it clear: "Football is not my life"

"I had a small garden party with my children, my family, my parents. They gave me some really lovely, special gifts. That was when I realised for the first time: Oh yes, it's over now," Süle explained. "My mother kept my first football boot from when I was four years old. She had it gilded and put it on something like a trophy. That made me cry."

Despite the years he had spent considering retirement, the end of his career still hurt. Football had given him unforgettable experiences and plenty of joy: "I'd known for three or four years that I was going to stop. I'd played with the idea, but in that moment it was really hard."

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Alongside the physical and mental health issues, Süle spoke about how his motivation had changed over the years. "With the titles and my time at Bayern Munich, where you get a bit more money, you reach a point where it becomes increasingly difficult to motivate yourself every day," he said.

Süle added: "I always loved football, but I was never a player who invested everything he had in football every day. Because football is not my life."