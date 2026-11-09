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Roberto Mancini is serious about Nicolo Tresoldi and is openly courting the U21 goalscorer. After Matteo Palma, the DFB risk another bitter loss to Italy.

At a media briefing at the federation's centre in Coverciano, Italy's national team coach revealed that Claudio Ranieri had also contacted Tresoldi directly. The Italian hierarchy are going all out to secure the 22-year-old Club Brugge forward.

"I have spoken to Tresoldi, and Ranieri has spoken to him too," Mancini said. "I think he has to feel the desire to play for Italy. He was born in Italy, just like his father, who became a European champion with the U21s. I believe there is a possibility that he will choose the Azzurri." Mancini added: "He knows he can be an important player for us."

For the DFB, Tresoldi's situation is becoming delicate. He came through Germany's youth teams and has made headlines since his move from Hannover 96 to Belgium. At Brugge, he quickly established himself as a key player and played his way onto the wish lists of international clubs.

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The DFB are also courting Nicolo Tresoldi: decision in summer 2027

Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp has also long since taken an interest and personally sounded out Tresoldi in an effort to keep the attacking talent with the DFB. The 22-year-old, though, is holding off on a final commitment to a senior national team.

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"My heart is a bit 50:50 between Italy and Germany," the striker said in September. Tresoldi wants to continue playing for the DFB side until the U21 European Championship in summer 2027, then make his final decision.

Just a few days ago, DFB officials saw the Italian federation's willingness and ability to draw from Germany's talent pool. Udinese Calcio centre-back Matteo Palma, who had previously played for Germany's U16 and U17 teams, turned his back on Germany and chose the Squadra Azzurra.

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Mancini promptly named the 18-year-old in the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against France on 12 November and Belgium on 15 November.