'I think Lukaku should stay' - Berbatov backs striker to remain at Man Utd amid Inter rumours

The Old Trafford outfit should not give up on on the Belgian striker insists the former Red Devil despite increasing talk of a move to Inter

Dimitar Berbatov feels criticism of forward Romelu Lukaku is unfair and hopes the Belgian stays at Old Trafford.

Lukaku joined United from in a £75 million deal ($94m) in 2017, scoring 28 goals in 66 Premier League games since then, but his performances have been much maligned.

The former man has been heavily linked with a switch to as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shakes up his United squad ahead of the new season.

But Berbatov, who played under Alex Ferguson for four years at United, would prefer to see Lukaku remain at the club.

"I think he should stay," the former Red Devils striker told Sky Sports. "I like him, I don't agree with all the criticism he's getting — yes he has some areas which he need to work like every other player.

"But his teammates need to help him as well.

"For example if I'm a midfield player and I play with him, I will know how to pass him the ball, when to pass him the ball, on which foot to pass him the ball. This is what your teammates need to know, how to play with you."

Berbatov believes Lukaku is in the right situation to improve however, as his current coach has plenty of experience as a No.9 at Old Trafford.

"I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a good coach for him because if Lukaku wants to ask the coach something, he can go and ask him, because Solskajer was a good striker," Berbatov added. "So if you need striker's advice, you go to the coach."

However, Berbatov believes United would have the firepower to cope with Lukaku's departure, telling the Straits Times he backs Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for big seasons.

"I am calm because I like Martial a lot," he said. "I used to play with him in a lot and I know that he is really good and that he can be even better.

"I like Rashford as well; he can develop and become even better."