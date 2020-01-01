'I think it is the best decision' – Nantes’ Simon lauds decision to end Ligue 1 campaign early

The French elite division was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Nigeria international feels that the verdict was reasonable

star Moses Simon believes chiefs took the best decision bringing an early end to the 2019-20 season.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) had outlined plans to restart the competition in June with lockdown measures in set to the lifted on May 11.

Nevertheless, French prime minister Edouard Phillipe claimed that such scenario was awkward, while revealing that no sporting activities will be allowed to take place untile September at least.

With that, the league organisers elected to call time on the competition at the end of April, with crowned as champions while and were relegated to Ligue 2 after being cut adrift at the bottom of the log.

president Jean-Michel Aulas, PSG star Angel Di Maria, forward Abdul Majeed Waris, Ander Herrera amongst others were vocal in their opposition to voiding the season.

But the international shares a contrasting view and feels LFP took the best resolution as that prevented more havoc being wreaked.

“For me, I think it is the best decision from them because when there is life there is hope and it is then you can think about playing football,” Simon told Goal.

“They know they cannot handle the pandemic, that’s why they stopped the league so it would be unfair to criticize them or to say that they made a mistake.

“What if they did not stop the league and things got worse? That would all be another serious issue.”

Simon who joined the Canaries from outfit had a debut to remember at La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau.

After playing 30 games Christian Gourcuff's team, the 24-year-old was the club’s highest goalscorer with nine goals across all competitions, including five Ligue 1 goals and he registered eight assists – the highest in the team.

Consequently, he was named club’s Player of the Season having accrued 40 percent of votes in a poll conducted by the club’s fans.

Article continues below

Nantes finished 13th in the concluded season and the Super Eagles’ star feels his team would have ended on a high if play was continued.

“Yes, for sure we would have earned a place in Europe if the league was completed because we have all it takes,” he added.

He will remain with the Gourcuff's side until 2024 as Nantes made his move permanent.