I still have things to prove to myself - Kekana eyes 500 Mamelodi Sundowns appearances

The midfield maestro is hoping to play in another Caf Champions League final having led Masandawana to the continental title in 2016

captain Hlompho Kekana feels that he still has a lot to prove as a football player.

This is despite Kekana being one of the most decorated players in the history of the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Kekana has won 11 major trophies including the most PSL titles (six) a record which he shares with Daine Klate, Denis Onyango and Anthony Laffor.

The veteran midfielder, who will turn 35 later this month, explained that he wants to “continue breaking boundaries” in football as he rules out talk of retirement anytime soon.

“Oh yes, I have goals that I’ve set for myself and a point to prove to myself," Kekana told Far Post.

"And one of the goals is simply to prove to any kid in the village who has a dream of becoming something in life, to have hope and courage to go for it.

"I would also want to continue to break the boundaries."

Kekana has made 313 appearances for Sundowns since joining the reigning PSL champions from Bloemfontein in 2011.

The Zebediela-born player, who signed a new four-year deal with Masandawana two months ago, is now looking to reach 500 appearances at the Choorkop-based giants.

“I believe so [that I have already inspired and given hope to many kids in villages around and beyond], but for me, it’s deeper than that," he continued.

"I still have things to prove to myself. For instance, let me see if I can be able to play until 49, let’s see if I can reach 500 Sundowns matches.

"Let me see if I can go to the final again and, oh, the Club World Cup again.”

Kekana is also a Bafana Bafana international having scored on a shot from 65 yards against during the 2017 (Afcon) qualifier in March 2016.

The former SuperSport United and Black midfielder's stunning strike earned him a nomination for the 2016 Fifa Puskás Award.