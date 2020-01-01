I still have a lot to offer at Mamelodi Sundowns - Laffor

The veteran forward, who has won a record six PSL titles, was looking forward to returning to action before the league was suspended

forward Anthony Laffor feels he still has a lot to offer at the Tshwane giants.

The 35-year-old player is yet to make a single appearance for Masandawana this season due to a long-term injury which he picked up last season.

Laffor has revealed he has recovered from his knee injury and he was set to make his return just before the season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.



“I have gone through rehab and went to see the doctor. I started training before the forced break due to the coronavirus," Laffor told Daily Sun.



“I did everything well as I was part of the players that went to camp before the break."

The former SuperSport United and Jomo Cosmos winger went on to disclose that he has extended his contract with the reigning PSL champions.



"I renewed my contract last year for a year and half. I still have a year to go before my contract lapses," he continued.



"But it’s frustrating now because we are not playing. It’s not only in , but all leagues throughout the world have also been closed.

"I have been training hard at home and I try not to think about the virus. I still have a lot to offer the club.”

Sundowns are currently placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders , but the former club has a game in hand.



“We don’t know what Chiefs are doing. We will focus on ourselves and take one game at a time," the Liberia international insisted.



Laffor went on to urge the South African football fraternity to adhere to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions to overcome the deadly disease.



“I have made an awareness about the virus on my Facebook page. My family in Liberia are okay, but we already have two cases there," he said.



"This virus is real and if they don’t take it seriously, numbers will increase like here in SA, where we have more than 1 000 cases now.

"The most important thing is to focus on avoiding the virus right now, so our fans should stay at home, washing their hands thoroughly because this is no joke," he added.



"They should follow the rules and regulations to stay safe. I just hope and pray we are all safe when the season resumes."

