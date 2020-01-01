I still believe my chance will come - Bidvest Wits striker Motupa eyes Bafana Bafana return

The former Chippa United marksman has revealed he wants to impress South Africa head coach Molefi Ntseki

forward Gift Motupa is keen to return to the Bafana Bafana squad in the near future.

The 25-year-old player has established himself as one of the top strikers in the country over the last two years.

Motupa has found the back of the net 23 times in Premier Soccer League ( ) since the 2017/18 campaign.

The Limpopo-born player, whose last cap for Bafana came in 2018 at the , has not given up on playing for the national team again.

“I don’t take it like that [being overlooked] because I still believe my chance will come,” Motupa told FARPost.

“What I have to do is that I have to keep on doing well and working hard.

"There are some situations that I cannot change so my job is to work hard, score goals, do well then the rest will follow."

Motupa netted 11 goals across all competitions last season, but he was not included in Bafana's final 23-man squad for the 2019 finals in .

With the coronavirus pandemic leading to the suspension of the current PSL season since March 2020, Motupa felt that the break came at a time where he was starting to regaining his form.

“Nature is nature no one is in control of anything and it’s just a situation that caught each and everyone by surprise," he added.

"But I was pleased with my performance [before the forced-break] and I was looking forward to even get much better."

The former player has already reached double figures this season, having netted 12 goals across all competitions including six goals in the Caf Confederation Cup.

His form attracted interest from during the January transfer window after he was named PSL Player of the Month for December 2019.

However, Wits refused to sell their first-choice striker midway through the campaign as they are competing in the PSL and Nedbank Cup.

The Clever Boys will take on their Gauteng rivals Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals if the current season resumes.

Motupa has scored 51 goals in 158 matches at club level since he made his professional debut in 2013 while on the books of FC.