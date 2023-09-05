I silenced my doubters and I can still do it again - Lyle Lakay on life at Mamelodi Sundowns

Lyle Lakay has opened up about how people doubted his move to Mamelodi Sundowns and how he proved everyone wrong.

WHAT HAPPENED: When Lyle Lakay moved from Cape Town City to Mamelodi Sundowns, he revealed that his decision was received with a lot of negativity, and that spurred him to prove his doubters wrong. After six years at Chloorkop, Lakay claimed five Premier Soccer League titles coupled with a few domestic cups. The 32-year-old was named the PSL's Defender of the Season in the 2021/22 season before his shock loan move to the Citizens.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There were many people that personally asked me why I joined Sundowns, but I’m a person that believes in myself, I always say – even when I speak to players now or at City, you won’t know [if you will make it] if you don’t try," he told members of the media.

"If you don’t test the water you won’t know. If you really want to play, put in the work, there’s a verse I believe in, ‘faith, without work is dead’ so for me, if I believe and I put in the work, something will give," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lakay is now at SuperSport United where he started off his professional career under Gavin Hunt from 2009 to 2012. The duo reunited and Lakay hinted at the possibility of hanging up his boots with Matsatsantsa A Pitori - but, he has one more thing to tick off his bucket list having won every other trophy on offer in Mzansi.

"I could now potentially end my career at SuperSport where it all started... It's good, it would be nice to finish here and finish on a high, where it began and it would be a cherry on top to win a Caf title here," said Lakay, who will be participating in the Caf Confederation Cup with The Spartans this season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Lakay will be out of competitive action in the international break as he has not been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He will look to use his new role at SuperSport to return to the national set-up after he was involved in the recent Cosafa Cup as Bafana captain.