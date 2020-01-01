I should be ready to return to training - Blom hands Kaizer Chiefs boost

The talented player also reflected on his debut campaign having faced reigning PSL champions Masandawana

utility player Njabulo Blom has provided an update regarding the injury he picked up last February.

The 20-year-old player has caught the eye with his versatility in his debut season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blom, who has been praised by coach Ernst Middendorp, revealed he will be ready to train with his teammates when Amakhosi return.

“As far as my injury from the tight thigh muscle,” Blom told the club's official website on Tuesday, “Our technical team has been supportive and giving me all the necessary treatment and encouragement I need.

"I am okay now and once we get back to the fields, I should be ready to return to playing.”

The former under-20 international also disclosed how he has been keeping fit during the current lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“Nothing much in terms of training has changed except for doing it in isolation and away from the fields," he continued.

“We are working out from home. We all have a program to follow and the technical team is monitoring us online.”

Blom cannot forget the performances he produced when Chiefs beat 2-0 in the league played in Tshwane last October.

“It was my first big match I played since I turned out for the first team. I think I did well on the day and from the feedback I received, it really made me proud," he said.

"I will always cherish that moment and most importantly use that performance as a yardstick to be repeated consistently going forward. It was a high tempo game and I am glad I helped the team to perform on the day.”

The Soweto-born player also picked Chiefs' 2-1 defeat to in the Telkom Knockout Cup match which was played last November, as his worst match for the first team thus far.

“I also won’t forget to learn from the worst moments in my game. When we lost to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals, we committed lots of errors, especially at the back," he added.

"I have moved on and think that experience will help me to improve in my game.”