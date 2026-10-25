With Kompany sidelined after his collapse on Friday, Danks replaced him on the bench for the 3-1 away win in Freiburg. The Belgian contacted him immediately after the final whistle, Danks told DAZN: "Vinnie has already sent me a WhatsApp message and said: 'Well done.' He is happy."

Danks thanked him, then reminded the head coach to follow the instructions: "I just replied: 'Great, but now get some rest.' And I sent him a kiss emoji. Hopefully he is still resting now."

While Kompany recovers in hospital from his collapse on Friday, those in charge at the German record champions want him to spend as little time as possible thinking about football. According to Max Eberl, "none of us called or wrote to him before the match".

"He will be given all the time he needs": Eberl urges patience over Kompany

Before the match, Danks said the Belgian was already feeling better: "The feedback is very positive at the moment. He is stable and feels comfortable. He is feeling a bit better. There are still tests to be done, but the initial feedback is very positive."

A quick return is not expected. Eberl had made that clear: "We won't be talking about days, we'll be talking about weeks. That has to be clear to all of us."

After the match in Freiburg, Eberl stressed again that recovery could take time and Bayern Munich would not put any pressure on Kompany: "He will be given all the time he needs to get properly healthy. And when he is healthy, he will most likely be given another week to make sure he is completely healthy," Eberl assured. Still concerned by the Bayern Munich coach's work ethic, he added: "I hope he accepts that."

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"Not yet final": No diagnosis yet for Bayern Munich coach Kompany

Kompany no longer has headaches, according to Eberl, and is undergoing "thorough examinations". Asked whether there was already a precise diagnosis, Eberl replied: "Not yet final." The 53-year-old is sure of one thing: "These matches and wins are the best medicine for him!"

In Freiburg, the sporting director hailed how Bayern Munich dealt with the shock and battled and played their way to a hard-fought away win: "What we achieved as a group - the team and the coaching staff around them, who have lost their figurehead - is truly extraordinary. This is a much bigger win than just three points."

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Ahead of cup match and BVB showdown: Eberl has just one concern for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich remain top of the Bundesliga with 17 points after seven matchdays. Their superior goal difference keeps them ahead of BVB, who have the same number of points. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich face 1. FC Magdeburg in the DFB Cup before Saturday evening's top-of-the-table league match against Borussia Dortmund.

If Bayern Munich play as they did in Freiburg again, Eberl sees little cause for concern. But he wants them to put games to bed sooner: "The team played an almost perfect away match for 80 minutes. The only thing missing was a third goal to make it 3-0. That's how you end up in trouble again."

On this special evening, though, that concern took a back seat for him: "This match has many stories, and it is a great win."



