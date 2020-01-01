'I see what he’s capable of' - Gamildien backs former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player has praised the 35-year-old tactician, who was replaced as Bucs coach by Josef Zinnbauer last December

forward Ruzaigh Gamildien says he has enjoyed working with coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The 31-year-old player re-joined the Chilli Boys from National First Division (NFD) side Steenberg United midway through the current season.

Gamildien explained Mokwena is always up-to-date with the latest tactics and his philosophy is easy to understand.

“It is a pleasure working with Rhulani because he’s a good coach and well-versed with the technicalities of the game,” said Gamildien on Daily Sun.

“He tries to bring across his philosophy in a manner which is very easy to understand.”

Mokwena arrived at the Port Elizabeth-based club two months ago having had an unsuccessful stint as caretaker coach between August and December 2019.

Gamildien only has positive things to say about the former assistant coach, who replaced Norman Mapeza at Chippa.

“I never worked with him before and I only see what he’s capable of now at Chippa,” he continued.

“I doubt if there are any bad vibes in him because the only thing I have noticed is good vibes.”

Mokwena has been tasked with ensuring that the Chilli Boys, who have struggled in the league this season, retain their status in the .

He took charge of one match before the current PSL season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league encounter against ended in a goalless draw in early March 2020.