'I see this as a massive challenge which excites me' - Hunt after Chippa United appointment

New Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has welcomed the 'massive challenge' at the club.

The former Kaizer Chiefs tactician was appointed to guide the Chilli Boys next season in the PSL. The 56-year-old has taken over from Lehlohonolo Seema who left the team for Golden Arrows, taking over from Mandla Ncikazi.

The experienced coach is further impressed with the facilities at his proposal ahead of the new assignment.

"I see this as a massive challenge, and one that really excites me," Hunt said in a statement to the media.

"The Eastern Cape as a region is where so many fantastic South African sportsmen and women hail from and this area certainly deserves a successful football club that the locals can be proud of.

"The facilities here are outstanding and the passion of the people, both in the province and at the club is amazing. I can’t wait to start working again."

The 56-year old was fired by Kaizer Chiefs on May 28 after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a struggling Black Leopards side in a PSL encounter.

The accomplished tactician had joined Chiefs before the start of the 2020/21 campaign as Ernst Middendorp's replacement.

Hunt inherited a Chiefs team that had finished second in the league in the 2019/20 season under Middendorp and he was expected to take the team one step further in future.

The Soweto giants struggled under Hunt's guidance in domestic competitions with the club unable to sign new players due to the Fifa transfer ban.

However, Chiefs have performed well in the Caf Champions League with Hunt having created history by leading the Soweto giants to the semi-finals for the first time in the club's history, and they have since made it to the final.

On their part, the Chilli Boys have been restructuring for the new campaign hoping to perform better than the concluded season where they laboured to a 15th place finish. It is for this reason they have opted to bring on board an experienced coach to help them perform better.

The Chilli Boys are expected to be awarded two walkover wins over Royal AM, who failed to honour their playoff fixtures due to their ongoing court battle with the PSL in which they aim to be reinstated to the top of the 2020/21 NFD standings.