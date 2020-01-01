'I see myself at Liverpool, I wouldn't change anything' - Adrian content at Anfield amid rumours of potential La Liga return

The Spanish goalkeeper insists that his focus is locked on helping the Reds secure a first Premier League title rather than his future

Adrian has insisted he is happy at and "wouldn't change anything" about his current situation, despite rumours of a potential return to swirling ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool brought Adrian in to serve as a back-up goalkeeper behind Alisson as previous number two Simon Mignolet made his way to back in August.

The 33-year-old, who enjoyed a previous stint in the Premier League with West Ham between 2013 and 2019, was initially expected to play a bit-part role in the Reds' latest campaign, but has benefitted from Alisson's struggles with a series of niggling injuries.

Adrian has stepped in for the Brazilian in 18 games across all competitions for the Reds this season, helping them rise to the top of the table while also starring in a UEFA Super Cup final win over .

The experienced shot-stopper is contracted to remain at Anfield until 2021 and has the option to extend his stay by an extra year, but he has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer market reopens.

A number of La Liga clubs have been credited with an interest in Adrian, including his former employers , who are reportedly eager to lure the keeper back to Benito Villamarin Stadium for a second spell.

However, the Spaniard is content in his current surroundings on Merseyside, as he told Radio Sevilla: “I see myself in Liverpool at the moment.

“I still have many years of football left, and we will see. I have one more year and another optional one. Right now I wouldn’t change anything to be here in Liverpool and enjoy this beautiful moment.

"After this moment I honestly don’t know, football is a lot of fun. In the summer, being a free agent, I saw the possibility of returning to Betis was there, but it vanished.

“You have to live in the present, and we’ll see what happens next. Having to leave home was complicated but looking at it now with perspective it’s clear that I’ve grown as a professional and as a person.”

Adrian went on to reveal how close he came to re-joining Betis last summer, before insisting his mindset has changed after a "fantastic" year at Liverpool.

"To tell you the truth, now I see it being a little more difficult (to return to the Betis)," he added.

“After six seasons at West Ham and being free this past summer, it is true that I saw myself closer to returning home or to and continuing my career there.

“Here I signed two seasons plus an optional one and this has been my first year, which has been fantastic.

“We hope to finish the season if possible, with total security, on the pitch, but then we don’t know anymore.

“The future is very uncertain; we can’t plan much more about tomorrow and what we have now. If the opportunity is given in the future, God will say.”