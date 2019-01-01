I recommended Gabuza to SuperSport United boss Matthews – Grobler

The 31-year-old hitman has explained how the former Buccaneers striker arrived at Amatsantsantsa

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has revealed he is the one who recommended former striker Thamsanqa Gabuza to join the club.

The Amatsantsa hitman, Grobler was voted as the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Month for August and has promised to bring trophies to the Tshwane giants.

After netting four goals in the league and five in all competitions, Grobler and Gabuza have formed a deadly partnership for coach Kaitano Tembo’s side this term.

“It's a special feeling to be honoured as the Absa Premiership Player of the Month. This is the recognition of the work that we have put in as a team at SuperSport,” Grobler told the media after receiving the accolade.

"SuperSport United is a very ambitious club, we want to win things. So naturally, they want to keep their best players. For now, I'm happy here," he stated.

"One of the biggest additions to the club has been Gabuza. Earlier in the season, I spoke to our CEO Stan [Matthews] about him and I told him that he is the best man for the job," concluded the Bafana Bafana international.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Tembo's side has only suffered one defeat to in the league, but they managed to beat Pirates, FC as well as playing to a 1-1 draw against .

Article continues below

In addition, Grobler has netted a goal in the MTN8 tournament against whom they beat 3-0 whilst the other two goals came from the former Buccaneers hitman.

Meanwhile, SuperSport drew 1-1 against their neighbours the Brazilians in the first leg where ‘Gandaganda’ scored for the three-time PSL champions.

However, before facing the Brazilians in the Wafa Wafa second leg next week, both Grobler and Gabuza will hope to be on the score sheet as they look to preserve their five-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they meet in the league this weekend.