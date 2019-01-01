'I promise you we don't care' - Klopp confident eight-point lead doesn't put pressure on Liverpool

Many feel the title is now the Reds' to lose after they defeated Manchester City on Sunday, but the manager does not share that view

Jurgen Klopp dismissed any idea that opening up an eight-point buffer at the top of the Premier League will crank up the pressure on his unbeaten Reds side.

Liverpool produced a clinical performance to defeat 3-1 in front of a delighted Anfield on Sunday, with Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on target in a pulsating affair.

Pep Guardiola's champions are now nine points adrift of Liverpool, with and each eight back.

Such a commanding lead in the table by November has led several pundits to suggest the title is now Liverpool's to lose.

Klopp is uncomfortable with such a suggestion but is adamant his team are prepared for what is to come.

"We don't feel any pressure, to be 100 per cent honest," he said.

"The things that will now come up, we know about. If you are with us, then nine points is a positive. There's a long way to go.

"Other people will 100 per cent say, and have said already, that from now on Liverpool can only lose it.

"That's a very negative approach, but you can see it like this. But we don't care. I can promise you that we don't care.

"Today we were completely focused on this game and not the situation in the table and how many points we are ahead of City in the table.

"That's crazy. Nine points ahead of City, you cannot imagine that something like this would happen. But it's not important because who wants to be first in November? You want to be first in May.

"It's only November. We all know that but don't have to say it as it's clear. We will try and see what happens in the end.

"The pressure or whatever is not there yet. It will come, but at the moment it's just opportunity and go for it and do the work, throw all in what you have and let's see what happens."

Liverpool only lost once last season en route to being pipped to the title by a solitary point and are yet to suffer defeat in the league this term.

Asked if Liverpool are thinking about going through the season unbeaten, Klopp replied: "Not at all.

"We just don't think about it. What I thought after the game was a word I'm not allowed to say and then the boys go now all over the world, play for their countries and hopefully come back healthy and two days after we are back it's . That's what I am concerned about.

"You saw again today, the hardest work is needed to win any football game but a game like this particularly. I'm really happy for tonight, but that's it."