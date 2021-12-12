'I never thought they would play 90 minutes' - Kaizer Chiefs players surprise coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane was impressed by the players' fitness following the Soweto giants' win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday night.

The Glamour Boys marked their return to competitive football with a 2-0 win over Babina Noko in a PSL encounter almost two weeks after their previous game which was against Swallows FC on November 28.

Chiefs' headquarters in Naturena, Johannesburg was hit by a Covid-19 after their clash with Swallows and they were unable to honour their matches against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Zwane, who was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Stuart Baxter, praised Amakhosi players and also revealed that Reeve Frosler was substituted due to a breathing problem.

"Look, I think we had a very very good first-half but we knew second half that the energy levels would drop and we would start making mistakes and now we had to beef up the defence because we already had that advantage of scoring first," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"So as I said earlier on this is a big league so if you get the opportunity to score first especially in the situation we find ourselves in as a team.

"Because we know that our players as you could see last 20 minutes you could see players cramping. Reeve Frosler was not even comfortable breathing. So we had to make forced changes which is something that we anticipated."

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Phathutshedzo Nange scored Amakhosi's two goals and Zwane explained how they had planned for their first-ever meeting with the PSL debutants.

"I think we executed the plan because that's what we were expecting from them in terms of playing the ball to their centre-backs and launching it forward because they've got good and quick players," he continued.

"So we had to neutralise that. We had to allow them to do that and then as soon as the ball is played we drop centre. At the right moment to keep the ball because they are playing in departments.

"They only pushed three forward or they would only push one player forward with the hope that they will win the second ball and then the others join," he explained.

"So, yeah, I think we planned very well and it worked for us. I'm so proud of the boys because I never thought they would play 90 minutes. Credit to the boys."