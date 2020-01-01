'I never thought it would happen' - Banyana star Mbane opens up on joining Dinamo-BSUPC

​After establishing herself in Maleyew Yury's team, the South African is happy with her good start at the club and life in the country

Dinamo-BSUPC defender Bambanani Mbane has opened up on her excitement about moving to Belarus and shared her experience after joining the team in February.



Mbane made her first professional move from South African side Bloemfontein and became the third South African woman to play in the Belarusian top-flight after Letago Madiba and Rachel Sebati starred for Minsk.



Since her arrival, she has quickly established herself in Maleyew Yury's team, scoring three goals and providing five assists in four appearances to help Dinamo go top of the table with 12 points from four victories so far.

Having netted her first professional career hat-trick against Bostor two weeks ago, the Banyana Banyana star admits she did not expect to find herself in Belarus while narrating how she got her offer and also adapting to life in the European nation.



“Actually, it is much better now. When I arrived in February it was a culture shock. I could not believe that people played football under such conditions, it was freezing," Mbane told Safa.net.

"I come from the Eastern Cape where it is cold, and moved to the colder Free State to play for Ladies but it is nothing compared to what I experienced here.

"However, I am getting used to it now and we are moving to summer so it is okay now. When they say never give us, you have to believe. I never thought it would happen that I would find myself in this part of the world and when the opportunity came, I grabbed it with both arms.



“To be honest, I didn’t know about Belarus before, except that we had two Banyana Banyana players here – Letago Madiba and Rachel Sebati. I was approached by Tumisho from the Celtic First Team, asking why I am still playing in and he gave me his agent’s contact details.

"The agent called in November to say they have found a team for me in Belarus, but they were working on some details. The next thing the team sends an invitation letter in December to confirm their interest.

"Things started to move quickly and the following month they furnished me with flight details, and I needed to go get my visa, then I think to myself – ‘this is really happening my prayers have been answered'."





Mbane's arrival in Belarus swells the number of South Africans in Europe to 12 after Jermaine Seoposenwe, Ode Fulutudilu, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana, Regina Mogolola, Letago Madiba, Rachel Sebati, Kelso Peskin, Zanele Nhlapo and Andisiwe Mgcoyi.



The 30-year-old also becomes the sixth Banyana star to move abroad since the country's World Cup debut last year after Fulutudilu, Jane, Seoposenwe, Motlhalo and Kgatlana and she is focused on excelling to open doors for more South Africans.



“I am not representing myself only here, there are many girls back home who want to be in this position, and my being here must open the doors for them," she added.

"The coach said something profound, that if Bambanani is such a good player maybe the club should look to South Africa for more players, and that already is a plus for women’s football. All I want to see is our football going forward, I have not given up on winning the Women’s Afcon.

“God places us where our services are needed, which means I have a purpose to be here and I cannot afford to mess up the opportunity. I am playing at a high level this side and this can only help the national team when I return home.

"I have to thank many coaches that helped me on my way to where I am, they all played a crucial role in my development."



Dinamo defeated Minsk 2-1 lost 2-1 in the maiden Belarus women's derby on Sunday as they stunned reigning champions in front of their home fans and brought the seven-time Belarusian winners' 30-game unbeaten league run to an end.



And the midfielder fondly called 'Juice', who played from the start to the finish in all four matches for Dinamo, including the city derby at the Minsk Stadium, spoke up about how she has managed to integrate herself in Yury's side.



“In fact, all my new teammates call me Juice because I introduced myself like that – the coach, fans, the Chairman, everyone. I now take free kicks and corners and also penalties, I am really enjoying my game.

"The three goals I scored was a penalty, a header and a long-range shot outside the box. “Off the field, the only struggle I have is with the language but we have a translator and that helps a lot.

"I spend most of my time in my apartment and do some cooking. I also visit the city centre where you find there are not many black people, but I am having a good time here.”