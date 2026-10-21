Uruguayan Ronald Araujo arrived at Liverpool from Barcelona last summer to play in the centre-back position, but he is now playing as a right-back and has begun to register remarkable attacking numbers.

The newspaper "AS" called Araujo's signing one of the most unexpected additions of the summer, yet it was exactly what he and coach Andoni Iraola needed.

In just 11 matches, the former Barcelona man has become a fans' favourite. So much for the idea that supporters should never fall for a player on loan.

The Uruguayan has left such a mark at Anfield that Liverpool are already keen to keep him beyond this season.

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Speaking to the programme "El Larguero" on Cadena SER radio from the mixed zone at Anfield, after scoring in the 4-3 Champions League win over Villarreal, Araujo said: "I was in desperate need of this change. I was very clear about it."

He continued: "When the season ended and we qualified for the World Cup, it was a decisive decision for me. I spoke with the club, with Deco, and with the coach (Hansi Flick), and they made things very easy for me. They helped me a lot. I think I am finding what I needed here, which is playing, feeling important, and showing my footballing skills."

A huge transformation in Araujo's level

A wonderful backheel pass against Atletico Madrid (2-1) opened his Champions League group stage. Then came his first Liverpool goal in Linz against LASK (3-6) last week, before another strike against Villarreal at Anfield. Three matches, three goals.

Ronald himself wrote on social media: "Never give up."

Andoni Iraola now knows that if he needs a forward in Europe, he can turn to the former Barcelona defender.

Whether he fills in at right-back or makes the difference as a forward, Araujo spares no effort. He gives everything he has. For him, that poses no problem at all.

As he stated in the press conference before the match, and repeated on the radio after playing the first half against Villarreal: "The full-back position is not a different position for me. It is true that I feel more comfortable in the centre-back position, but this position will benefit me greatly in the future."

He continued: "I have already played there in Clasico matches, and I had to face some very fast wingers (laughs)," referring to Vinicius.

Some doubted whether he could adapt to the Premier League. Troy Deeney was one of them, as the former striker told CBS Sports Golazo: "I thought it was a desperate deal... I owe him an apology."

The truth is far from that. Araujo has the character and fighting spirit, along with the skill, to win over English fans.

That is why Anfield is captivated by him. Win one simple duel, the kind where both ball and opponent fly into the air, and the Liverpool crowd rise to their feet.

Little wonder, then, that the Anfield hierarchy are already weighing up an extension. All he needs is to improve his English.

Araujo admits he feels "a wonderful feeling and very happy, both with winning and with adapting," but he isn't thinking about his future right now: "It is still far too early to talk about that." The 27-year-old defender arrived on loan last summer with a non-mandatory purchase option of 55 million euros.

His Barcelona contract runs until 2031. Liverpool's decision to sign him permanently will hinge on him maintaining his current level.

One thing is certain for the Uruguayan right now. Under Andoni Iraola, he has rediscovered his "passion for football".