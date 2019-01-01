‘I need to lift a trophy’ - Pochettino requires silverware for ‘good’ Tottenham season
Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to finally add some silverware to his trophy cabinet with Tottenham this season, feeling it would make it a “good season” for him.
Pochettino has received plaudits for his work done with Spurs since taking over in 2014, turning them into a perennial Champions League squad.
The Argentine guided his side to the brink of glory last season as they enjoyed a thrilling run to the Champions League final, though they stumbled at the final hurdle in a 2-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
It meant Pochettino remains without a trophy in his managerial career, despite his many successes, losing both in the 2014-15 League Cup final as well as last year’s Champions League decider.
Armed with a talented squad that was bolstered by new signings during the transfer window, Pochettino believes that breaking that trophyless streak is what is required for him to feel Spurs have enjoyed a quality season in 2019-20.
“A good season for us? My personal feeling is that starting my sixth season I need to lift a trophy - Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League or Champions League,” Pochettino told reporters.
“It's like my dog - he's growing up, he's just not quite mature enough. I don't want to put pressure on the team or the club.
“But if you ask me personally, this season is not about finishing in the top four to be successful - although of course maybe that matters for the club. But for me, it is about winning some title.”
Pochettino admits last season felt almost like a tease given their Champions League final, semi-final of the Carabao Cup, and top-four finish.
However, it has provided the manager inspiration to reach for greater heights this season.
Pochettino added: “After last season's final, to be again in the top four and reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, it is like, 'Come on!’
“You are always there but you cannot touch the glory. That is personally - me. My personal target, objective, aim to be successful this season, is to lift a trophy.”
Tottenham get their Premier League season underway on Saturday against top-flight returnees Aston Villa.