I need to get through three tough matches including Kaizer Chiefs - Vukusic

The Serbian tactician is hoping to hit the ground running at Usuthu, but he admitted he has his work cut out at the club

New FC head coach Jozef Vukusic is keen to mastermind a victory over in his first match in charge of the team.

The 55-year-old was announced as the new Usuthu mentor on Wednesday morning following the dismissal of local tactician Cavin Johnson.

Vukusic is back in the having made history when he guided to a fifth-spot finish last season which was the best ever position in the club's history.

The Kosice-born tactician has been entrusted with turning AmaZulu's fortunes around with the team having failed to record a victory in the league in the current campaign.

"I need a little time to know the players and the club from inside, there's so many factors that influence the performance of the team," Vukusic told the media on Thursday.

"It's a good challenge to be here. I can't promise anything as yet besides progression as a club. That is my first target."

The KwaZulu-Natal giants have three tough upcoming league matches against Chiefs, SuperSport United and .

"Then try to get results from the first match despite having a tough programme with a short time," he added.

"We have three tough matches against Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Cape Town City after that long break, which I will use to get settled here then I can tell you more."

The former FC Cape Town (now known as Ubuntu Cape Town) coach will be assistant by Mabhuti Khenyeza at Usuthu.

They will take on a wounded Chiefs side which tasted a first league defeat of the season against Polokwane last weekend.

The encounter between AmaZulu and Chiefs will take place at King Zwelithini Stadium next Tuesday.