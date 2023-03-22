Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Keletso Makgalwa has disclosed that he misses his first professional coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Makgalwa played his best football under Pitso

The Downs academy product has had unsuccessful loan spells

His future with Masandawana is uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED?: The once-promising attacker's career has become stagnant since Mosimane left Sundowns for Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Makgalwa flourished under the current Al Ahli coach as an impact player coming off the bench and scoring match-winning goals, having been promoted from Masandawana's academy by Mosimane.

The diminutive player, who is currently on loan at NFD club All Stars, disclosed what Mosimane told him and admitted that he misses the five-time PSL title-winning coach.

WHAT DID MAKGALWA SAY?: "I spoke to him (Mosimane) last year. He always tells me to work hard and use the opportunities I get," Makgalwa said on Isolezwe.

"I will never forget that. He is a very good coach. I miss him, I miss him a lot. I am ready to go back to Sundowns and fight for my place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makgalwa was loaned out to TS Galaxy prior to the start of the current season, but he failed to make an impact at the PSL side and his loan deal was terminated last December.

Upon his return to Sundowns in January this year, the former South Africa under-20 international was loaned out to All Stars, where he has made seven competitive appearances thus far without scoring.

It is unclear whether Makgalwa will be part of Masandawana head coach Rhulani Mokwena's plans when he returns to the Tshwane giants at the end of the loan deal, which expires in June this year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MAKGALWA?: The former Chippa United player and his All Stars teammates are scheduled to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on April 2 when club football resumes after the current Fifa international break.