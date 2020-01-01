I miss Orlando Pirates fans after dark season - Issa Sarr

The 33-year-old player also discussed Uthongathi's promotion ambitions

Former midfielder Issa Sarr is keen to return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The international is currently on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC having joined the club last September.

Sarr, who spent four seasons with Pirates, has admitted he misses the Soweto giants.

“When you play for a big team you always miss something. I miss the humour of The Ghost, I don’t miss the chairman (Irvin Khoza) the coaches, but supporters," Sarr told Daily Sun.



"Sometimes you have a dark season in football and it also happens to the best players."

The former player left Bucs at the end of the 2017/18 campaign having made only six appearances in the league.

Uthongathi are promotion hopefuls and they are currently placed third on the NFD standings - a point behind second-placed Moroka Swallows and eight points behind the leaders, Cape Town.

Sarr is confident he can help the KwaZulu-Natal side secure promotion to the top-flight league for the first time.

“We have a huge chance, but everything depends on our last six games. We can gain automatic promotion if we win all our matches and cross fingers that Ajax drop points," he said.



"It’s not (automatic promotion) in our hands, but we need to keep winning and see what happens in the end.”



Former and Pirates marksman Siyabonga Nomvethe, who keeps going strong despite being 42 years age, joined the club last January.

Sarr says the presence of the experienced striker has helped him and the youngsters in the team.

“Nomvethe is a lovely disciplined legend and a good role model. Having him in the team has helped a lot because he gives advice to the boys and me too," he added.

"We always look up to him, he is a point of reference to everyone who wants to succeed in the game and a crucial part of the team on and off the pitch.”



The PSL and NFD have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.