Rangers star Glen Kamara has revealed he still receives racist abuse, as he opened up on the incident between himself and Ondrej Kudela last year.

Kamara and Kudela clashed during a match between Rangers and Slavia Prague in the Europa League last year in a major bust-up.

Bans were handed out as things got physical but the racial abuse cut far deeper, with the Finnish player getting plenty of support after the incident.

What has been said?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kamara said: "Yeah, [I still get abused]. Let's say there's any kind of news that comes out about me or him [Kudela] or something - they'll tag me or DM me.

"It's every now and then, it's probably way less than it was before but, yeah, they still pop up and message me or comment on my pictures or whatever. That incident, I've definitely got to live with it.

"I don't want to say I have nightmares, but yeah I've thought about it, more so maybe like when people ask me or when I would go back to London.

"For example, like people might not recognise me as a Rangers footballer and they recognise me because I've been racially abused.

"I remember going back to one of my friend's burger shops he owns and a guy came in and he was looking at me a couple of times and he was like: 'you're that guy that got racially abused'. I was like: 'Yeah, yeah, that's me'. But he didn't recognise me for football, he recognised me for that situation."

What happened?

Kamara accused Kudela for racially abusing him during the match, with the latter being handed a 10-match ban for 'racist behaviour' and the former was given a three-match ban for punching the latter.

Kudela never fully admitted to the racial abuse but did apologise, and Kamara since has insisted what he said happened is true while saying that a teammate heard it happen too.

Article continues below

Further reading

UCL power rankings revealed

Winners and losers of UCL draw

Is Arteta right for fixture congestion complaint?