I'm not thinking of winning trophies - Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro insists ahead of MTN8 clash

The 46-year-old discussed the team's expectations ahead of his first cup match in South African football which is against Thwihli Thwahla

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has remained pragmatic about his team's chances of winning trophies in the current campaign.

The Buccaneers are enduring a two-year trophy drought and they are scheduled to face Royal AM in an MTN8 quarter-final match at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Riveiro stated that they cannot afford to look beyond Royal AM who succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Pirates in a PSL match in Durban last week Wednesday.

“It’s four games to have a chance to get a trophy, so we are going to try and make the first step but I am not thinking about the semi-finals or beyond," Riveiro told the media.

“We have to do a good job on Saturday. If we have a bad day there, then we are out ...

“I am not thinking of the possibility of winning trophies. We all have dreams and wishes but we must focus on the facts and the facts are."

Riveiro, who hails from Spain, is in his first coaching stint outside Europe and he has never won a major trophy as a head coach.

The former Helsinki JK assistant coach did point out that they can only start dreaming about winning the MTN8 title if they overcome Royal AM.

"We must beat Royal Am to continue the competition and then we can dream of that possibility,' he continued.





"If we have the right and if we deserve to be there (in the MTN8 final), we have to do it on Saturday first.”

The Buccaneers won the MTN8 title in 2020 under coach Josef Zinnbauer and it remains their last major trophy triumph.