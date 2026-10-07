"I am no longer allowed to wear a Bayern shirt and there is a reason for that," Lell wrote beneath a video on his Instagram profile in which he explained the change. The former right-back had originally appeared on the cover of his book wearing the shirt of his old club from Munich. FCB then asked for the image to be removed, and Lell is now shown instead in a white T-shirt.

A few weeks after playing for Bayern's over-40s side at a charity indoor tournament in January, he received "a call from the office of the top level" at FCB, Lell explained in the Instagram video. "I was no longer welcome in the Bayern shirt and I should refrain from wearing the Bayern shirt in future," said the 42-year-old, recalling the content of the call. He played for Bayern at youth level and then made a total of 98 appearances for Munich's first team between 2003 and 2010, with a loan spell at 1. FC Cologne from 2004 to 2006.

After the request from his former club, Lell said he initially "just left it as it was". A few weeks later, however, his publisher "received a letter from FC Bayern's lawyers: 'The Bayern shirt should be removed from the cover'", they were told in it. "So that's what we did."

Christian Lell takes swipe at Bayern bosses

Why Bayern banned him from having the cover in FCB kit remained unclear to Lell. "None of those responsible at the club, who are now dancing around there and came to the club at some point, can stop Bayern Munich being in my heart and always remaining there," said the former Germany Under-21 international. His professional career ended in 2014 after further spells at Hertha BSC from 2010 to 2012 and UD Levante, and he followed up with another swipe at Bayern's leadership.

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Lell explicitly excluded former club bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, "but all the other Easter bunnies hopping around there have no chance of making me give up my crest, which I carry in here, in any form."

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According to Bild, Bayern insisted Lell remove the FCB shirt from his book cover because his publisher had not requested the relevant trademark rights from the club on Säbener Straße. Bayern consistently pursue infringements of trademark rights.

Meanwhile, Lell continued: "Bayern Munich have frozen me out. And that's totally fine, you have to understand it. There are companies, institutions, people who freeze you out, who do not stand by you when you would have needed them most." He said he had nevertheless "of course accepted and taken on board" Bayern's decision. "I have no problem with officially never being allowed to wear the Bayern shirt again."