The 32-year-old beat darts superstar Luke Littler in Manchester on Friday evening to pocket £501,000, equivalent to just under €600,000.

"It's unbelievable," Sherrock said after her win on Netflix. "I'm lost for words. My son is at a darts tournament for the first time and saw me win. It's a wonderful moment that I'll remember forever."

German amateur darts player Jarod Becker also competed in the Netflix event, which featured 24 men and women. The 23-year-old from Hildesheim has attracted attention in recent years with strong performances on the Development Tour and in PDC youth competitions. He was the only German invited to face Littler. Most competitors were amateurs.

Fallon Sherrock wins a leg against Luke Littler and pockets hefty prize money

Sherrock was an exception. The "Queen of Ally Pally" became the first woman in darts history to win a match at the World Championship and was seen as having the best chance against Littler even before the event.

One leg against Littler was all Sherrock needed to claim the prize money. The 19-year-old has long since reached the top of darts. Since losing the final to Luke Humphries on his World Championship debut, "The Nuke" has not lost a match at Ally Pally and has won the title twice in a row. He is also the overwhelming favourite for the 2027 World Championship, which starts in mid-December. His lead in the prize-money-based world rankings (Order of Merit) stands at more than £2 million.

Littler's dominance of the sport, coupled with his sometimes unfair behaviour towards opponents on stage, has earned him something of a bad-boy image. He now even boycotts tournaments in the Netherlands and Germany because he no longer wants to be booed and insulted by local crowds.