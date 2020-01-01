I look forward to starting a new chapter with Chippa United - Mokwena

The former Bucs assistant coach has seven games to make his mark at the Chilli Boys but his objective is to help the club avoid relegation

Rhulani Mokwena has reacted to his appointment as head coach of from .

The 35-year-old mentor started by thanking Dr Irvin Khoza for giving him the chance to coach the Sea Robbers while also thanked the players, the technical team he worked with as well as the supporters for believing in him.

Mokwena added he's already looking forward to starting a new chapter with Chippa United and also help them remain in the elite league.

The Chilli Boys are currently 11th on the log with 25 points from 23 league games.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the chairman of Orlando Pirates for giving me the opportunity to coach his club, also to thank the players and the technical team for all their hard work and the supporters for always believing in me," said Mokwena in a statement released by his agency.

"I now look forward to starting this new chapter in my career, to getting back on the field and helping Chippa retain their top-flight status."

Mokwena's agent Steven Kapeluschnick confirmed his client had signed a four-month deal with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Part of the statement reads that Khoza gave Mokwena the blessing to move on with his career.

"Kapeluschnik confirms that after meeting with the chairman of Orlando Pirates Football Club, Dr Khoza gave his blessing for Rhulani to move on with his career and to join Chippa United."

Mokwena will take charge of his first match when the Chilli Boys visit on Saturday.